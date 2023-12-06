Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,436 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 298.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 311.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CSR opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $828.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is 106.57%.

CSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Centerspace from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Centerspace from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Centerspace from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

