Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,388 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 198,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HUYA were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWA LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in HUYA by 8,607.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

HUYA stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. HUYA Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $854.85 million, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

