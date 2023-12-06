Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,730,000 after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,248,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,951,000 after acquiring an additional 22,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,278,000 after acquiring an additional 78,884 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,392,000 after acquiring an additional 34,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 1.9 %

MAN opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.63. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $92.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

ManpowerGroup Profile



ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

