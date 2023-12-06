Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Banner were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Banner by 126.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banner by 88.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Banner by 942.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Banner by 831.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

BANR stock opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.01. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $154.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. Banner had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

