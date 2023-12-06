Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,333.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 80,561 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 258,390.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470,271 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Up 3.1 %

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil stock opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex index. The fund provides -2x the daily return of an index of futures contracts on light sweet crude oil. SCO was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

