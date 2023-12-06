Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 582.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 2,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Price Performance

HLIT opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $18.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.63 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Harmonic

Harmonic Profile

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.