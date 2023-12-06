Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,099 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $667,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $1,066,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 162,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 43.4% in the second quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 147,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 44,750 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of WAL opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

