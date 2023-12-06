Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,582 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 45.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 133.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,720,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,132 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $18,643,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,550,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 989.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,126,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,649 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of DRH opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

