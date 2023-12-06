Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 38,030 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,030 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMVT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Immunovant by 66.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,146,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,319,000 after buying an additional 1,658,836 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 281.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,404 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Immunovant by 761.2% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,538,000 after buying an additional 854,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Immunovant by 172.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 972,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 615,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $44.19.

Insider Activity

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). As a group, analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 1,526,316 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $58,000,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,805,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,602,578. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $107,026.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 411,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,481,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 1,526,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $58,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,602,578. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,705 shares of company stock worth $1,354,378. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Immunovant from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on Immunovant

Immunovant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.