Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 728 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 160.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $34,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $49.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.78%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

