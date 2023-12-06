Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 7,732 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,732 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Alphatec by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphatec news, Director David M. Demski acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,787. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphatec news, Director David H. Mowry sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $137,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,829.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Demski purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,787. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,645 over the last ninety days. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATEC

Alphatec Stock Up 0.5 %

ATEC opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphatec

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.