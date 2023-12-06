Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 8,029 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,029 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter worth about $90,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in BigCommerce by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BigCommerce by 37.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 132,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,159,926.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIGC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

BIGC opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $703.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 31.74% and a negative return on equity of 187.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

