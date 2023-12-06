Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 956 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,294,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,198,000 after purchasing an additional 713,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,702,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,103,000 after acquiring an additional 366,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,517,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,552,000 after acquiring an additional 134,483 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 42.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,435,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 25.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,808,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,942,000 after acquiring an additional 563,786 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $16.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

