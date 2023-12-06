Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,133,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,424,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,205 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 646.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,298,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

