Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 73.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 75,039 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 21.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 17.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,664,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,537,000 after purchasing an additional 31,870 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Genpact by 27.3% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 91,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Genpact Price Performance
Shares of NYSE G opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
Genpact Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.71%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.88.
Genpact Profile
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.
