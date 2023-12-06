Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 345.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 117.0% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In related news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,890. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $318,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $318,890. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,929.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,590 shares of company stock worth $696,749. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 618.32 and a beta of 0.90. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $40.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 2,180.44%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

