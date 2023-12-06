Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. 6.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GMAB. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $757.00.

Genmab A/S Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

