National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Holdings Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of National Bank worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in National Bank by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of National Bank by 7.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in National Bank by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 861,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,015,000 after purchasing an additional 77,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NBHC opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.76. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. National Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.71 million. Research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,319 shares in the company, valued at $456,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

