Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) President Sells $52,367.04 in Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.48. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on NOG. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

