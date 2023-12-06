Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4,170.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $101.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 138.36%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

