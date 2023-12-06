PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 652,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,222 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $14,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PD. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 773.4% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in PagerDuty by 735.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PD opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.70 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $100,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PD. TD Cowen downgraded shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

