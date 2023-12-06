Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $15,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Park National by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Park National by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,140,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Park National by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Park National by 144.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National Stock Performance

NYSE:PRK opened at $119.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.73. Park National Co. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $144.42.

Park National Announces Dividend

Park National ( NYSE:PRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.40. Park National had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $121.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRK

Park National Profile

(Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.