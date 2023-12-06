PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 55.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,194 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $663,455.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,284,164 shares in the company, valued at $49,566,358.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,574 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $663,455.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,284,164 shares in the company, valued at $49,566,358.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,932 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $107,024.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 552,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,997,083.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,098 shares of company stock worth $2,289,430. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.91 and a beta of 1.02. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.32 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised PowerSchool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PowerSchool

PowerSchool Profile

(Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.