Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,481 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Premier were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 90.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 50,267 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 15.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,099,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,380,000 after purchasing an additional 409,032 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 1,093.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 53,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 48,767 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PINC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Premier from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Premier Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

