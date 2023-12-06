Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Holdings Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on RLAY. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Securities began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.54. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $23.18.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

