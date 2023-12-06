Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,999 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

RLMD stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.22. As a group, analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

