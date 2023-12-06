Rinkey Investments Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rinkey Investments lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.3% of Rinkey Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.4 %

AMZN stock opened at $146.88 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $149.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.99 and a 200-day moving average of $132.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

