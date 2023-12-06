Rock Creek Group LP Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rock Creek Group LP reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,730 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.5% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.93.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $372.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.16 and its 200 day moving average is $337.48. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

