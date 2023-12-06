Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 41,432 Shares of Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,432 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kaltura were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLTR. Edenbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the 1st quarter valued at $4,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kaltura by 561.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 2,028,213 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,455,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kaltura by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,191,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,183,000. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Kaltura Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLTR opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.76. Kaltura, Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $43.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.14 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 125.81% and a negative net margin of 28.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kaltura, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on KLTR

Kaltura Profile

(Free Report)

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.