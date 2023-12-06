Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 697 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGEE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

MGE Energy Price Performance

MGEE opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.73. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.74.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.13%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.