Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,764 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Mister Car Wash

In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,191,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,564,226 shares in the company, valued at $15,410,998.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:MCW opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $234.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

