Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 33,511 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,511 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 625,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 53,189 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,559,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,151,000 after purchasing an additional 295,400 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 36.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 90.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. Analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

