Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 3,476 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Immersion were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 48,962 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $396,102.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,412,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,428,815.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 148,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,117 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Immersion Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.41. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Immersion had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 115.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 14th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This is a positive change from Immersion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

Immersion Profile

(Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.