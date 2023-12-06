Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 48,926 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 425.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,926 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Safehold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Safehold by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Safehold by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Safehold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SAFE. TheStreet cut shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

Safehold Price Performance

SAFE stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 38.91, a quick ratio of 38.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Safehold had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Safehold’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Safehold’s payout ratio is -9.29%.

Safehold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.