Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 51,242 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,196 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,242 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,650,630 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,574 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,986 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,418 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 47,608 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 27,357 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.93. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

