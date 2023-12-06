Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 844 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens decreased their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.12 per share, with a total value of $84,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

See Also

