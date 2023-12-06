Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 504,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,656 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Orion Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE ORN opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $143.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.59. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $168.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.06 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 467,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

