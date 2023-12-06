Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 73.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 114.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MED opened at $68.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $741.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.23. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.43.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.10. Medifast had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $235.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Medifast in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company.

In other Medifast news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $414,632.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,152 shares in the company, valued at $158,968.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

