Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 83.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 733.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARLO shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $879.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

