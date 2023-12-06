Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,477,000 after acquiring an additional 41,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Stock Up 2.7 %

LUNG opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a market cap of $444.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.66. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 94.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.93%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 6,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $69,029.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pulmonx news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $39,385.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 149,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 6,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $69,029.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,847 shares of company stock valued at $182,691. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Pulmonx Profile

(Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

