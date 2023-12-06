Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,020,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,680 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,165,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after buying an additional 658,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,449,000 after buying an additional 609,841 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 1,884.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after buying an additional 589,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 336,645 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RVNC shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $41.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $645.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $56.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.49 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 193.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

