Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.38 Million Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Playtika were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 4,125.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $630.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.75 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.28.

Playtika Company Profile

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

