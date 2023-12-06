Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.40 Million Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,957 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $43,746,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,669,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 19.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,076,000 after purchasing an additional 570,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,897,000 after purchasing an additional 304,883 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $7,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.82. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $38.24.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $125.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.70 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 34.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,043.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,274 shares of company stock worth $147,922. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

