Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.58 Million Stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 94.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,246,039 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 3.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

LendingTree Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $255.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.07. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.64 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. Equities research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

