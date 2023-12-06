Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.60 Million Stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,948 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in MRC Global by 3.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in MRC Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MRC Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in MRC Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 149,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.

MRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

NYSE MRC opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $878.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.06. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.16 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 3.25%. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

