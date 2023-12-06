Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.61 Million Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 8,245.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Universal were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Universal by 13.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Universal by 148.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the second quarter worth $221,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Universal by 16.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Universal by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stock Performance

NYSE UVV opened at $60.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.59. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Universal Announces Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $638.48 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal

In other Universal news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $206,958.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Universal news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $107,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,080 shares in the company, valued at $810,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $206,958.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

