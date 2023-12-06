Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MEG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

Shares of MEG stock opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.03. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $937.10 million, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.93.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $167.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Montrose Environmental Group

In related news, CFO Allan Dicks bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,782,704.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director De Castro Jose Migue Fernandez purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,283.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allan Dicks purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 264,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,704.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $393,385 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.