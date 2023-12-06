Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 87.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 312,562 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $722.30 million, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.96.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $318.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BJRI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

