Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 42,614 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report) by 1,549.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,614 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Regional Management by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Regional Management by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Regional Management by 3,461.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Regional Management by 849.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regional Management

In other Regional Management news, COO John D. Schachtel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $112,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,774.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Price Performance

Shares of RM stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 53.72 and a quick ratio of 53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $220.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.59. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $38.34.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Regional Management had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $140.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on RM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Regional Management from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regional Management

Regional Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.