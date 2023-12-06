Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 7,500 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,130 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 176,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 21,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $584,574.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,881.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 21,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $584,574.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,881.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Carrara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $109,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,390.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,117 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of BBW opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.86.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $107.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBW. Northland Securities began coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BBW

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

(Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.